Lib Dem MP Resigns The Whip

Lib Dem MP Stephen Lloyd has resigned the Lib Dem whip in order to vote for the Brexit deal and will sit as an Independent. Lloyd represents Leave-voting Eastbourne and says he has resigned to honour the promise he made to his constituents:

BREAKING: Lib Dem MP Stephen Lloyd resigns the whip, says he will vote for the Government's #Brexit deal to honour the promise he made to his voters in Eastbourne: pic.twitter.com/YLRIkBrnKp — Phil Hornby (@philhornbyitv) December 6, 2018

A lesson in integrity – Guido looks forward to the many other Remainer MPs who promised to honour the result following his example…