Labour MP’s Evening Pity Plea Spectacularly Backfires

Labour MP and former leadership candidate Mary Creagh has been branded “painfully out of touch” after whinging about a late night at work on Twitter. She tweeted to complain that she was still waiting to speak at 10:45pm. The MP, who earns £77,379 plus expenses, was inundated by exasperated replies from hard-working nurses, police officers and others for whom waiting in the plush and warm surroundings of the Palace of Westminster to speak in a debate isn’t exactly the most pity-inducing thing in the world…

“The party of working people”…

Quote of the Day

Nigel Farage brings the curtain down on UKIP…

“So, with a heavy heart, and after all my years of devotion to the party, I am leaving UKIP today. There is a huge space for a Brexit party in British politics, but it won’t be filled by UKIP.”

