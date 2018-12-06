Downing Street Summoning Privy Counsellors to Civil Contingencies Secretariat

Project Vote’s latest theatrical production sees No. 10 breathlessly invite all serving Privy Counsellors still in the Commons to go to one of two closed briefings at the Civil Contingencies Secretariat tomorrow on the ‘impact of no deal’. Which also happens to be based in the Cabinet Office…

This has been described to Guido as “outrageous bollocks”, and “a gross abuse of serious people”. DExEU do the ‘No Deal’ planning (Tom Shinner in Policy & Delivery Coordination has the responsibility). Using the Cabinet Office’s Civil Contingencies Secretariat to try and spook grandees whilst simultaneously appealing to their vanity “is pure bullshit theatre”. Transparently so, it seems, for those invited…

December 6, 2018



