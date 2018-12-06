Channel 4 to Host Four Way Brexit Debate

Channel 4 have announced that they will be hosting “The Real Brexit Debate” following Labour’s refusal to sign up to the BBC’s debate proposal. The live broadcast will occur this Sunday, 9th December, two days before Parliament votes on the deal.

Channel 4’s format will have four -unnamed – politicians, representing May’s deal, no deal, a hypothetical Corbyn deal, and remaining in the EU. Questions will be taken from a live studio audience, who Channel 4 say they are working with Survation to assure its balance.

Members of the public can apply to join the audience here…