Tory Grassroots Now Negative Towards Cabinet

This is from the ever useful ConservativeHome reader survey is interesting. Mark Wallace has aggregated the Cabinet’s net approval ratings into one figure. He uses it to chart “the stark decline of Tory morale”, it is he says “the first time the whole Cabinet has had an overall negative approval rating in the ConservativeHome survey… That is a pretty devastating verdict from grassroots members on the Government’s direction of travel.” Collective Cabinet responsibility means that leadership contenders are now contaminating their own brands…

Next week, when May’s government loses the meaningful vote, it will be a repudiation of the policy and the Prime Minister who drove it. More letters will go in to Graham Brady as more Tory backbenchers come to the conclusion that her premiership is unsalvageable. A no confidence vote will, if Tory MPs have any sense of self-preservation, lead at the very least to a complete change of government direction. This is the last chance to achieve a Brexit that really means Brexit.