Read in Full: Government’s Brexit Deal Legal Advice

The Government’s Brexit Deal legal advice has finally been released. The advice largely repeats what Geoffrey Cox told the House on Monday, namely that there is no mechanism that enables the Government to lawfully unilaterally exit the backstop, and that it will endure indefinitely. The Government has admitted all of this before…

Only two really interesting parts stand out. Firstly, the Government admits that under the backstop “GB is essentially treated as a third country by NI for goods passing from GB into NI.” Furthermore, in its conclusion the Government acknowledges there is a legal risk that the UK will become subject to “protracted and repeating rounds of negotiations” as it tries to leave.

Read the six pages of advice in full here…

December 5, 2018 at 11:47 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Nigel Farage brings the curtain down on UKIP…

“So, with a heavy heart, and after all my years of devotion to the party, I am leaving UKIP today. There is a huge space for a Brexit party in British politics, but it won’t be filled by UKIP.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
CCHQ DROPS MOGG CCHQ DROPS MOGG