Raab: Grieve Amendment Not Legally Binding

Doing the media rounds this morning, former Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab told Sky News that last night’s Dominic Grieve amendment is not legally binding. Many see Grieve’s amendment as an avenue for the Commons to stop Brexit by itself enabling amendments to be tabled on the Government’s statement which would follow a defeat on the meaningful vote. Dismissing the amendment’s potential power, Raab suggested that with more grit and political will, Number 10 could ride it out.

“What matters right now is political resolve and will… We’re going to have to be a lot tougher will Brussels, a lot firmer and more resolute if we’re going to get them to take us seriously.”

It’s almost as if there should be a tougher, firmer, and more resolute Prime Minister to get a better deal…

December 5, 2018 at 8:57 am



Quote of the Day

Nigel Farage brings the curtain down on UKIP…

“So, with a heavy heart, and after all my years of devotion to the party, I am leaving UKIP today. There is a huge space for a Brexit party in British politics, but it won’t be filled by UKIP.”

