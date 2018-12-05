Raab: Grieve Amendment Not Legally Binding

"What matters right now is political resolve and will" – @skynewsniall pushes former Brexit Secretary @DominicRaab over his view that the vote allowing MPs more say over Brexit "will not affect the ultimate outcome". Live updates from Westminster here: https://t.co/yK3sSf9Vyh pic.twitter.com/a0zlPRvCjJ — Sky News Politics (@SkyNewsPolitics) December 5, 2018

Doing the media rounds this morning, former Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab told Sky News that last night’s Dominic Grieve amendment is not legally binding. Many see Grieve’s amendment as an avenue for the Commons to stop Brexit by itself enabling amendments to be tabled on the Government’s statement which would follow a defeat on the meaningful vote. Dismissing the amendment’s potential power, Raab suggested that with more grit and political will, Number 10 could ride it out.

“What matters right now is political resolve and will… We’re going to have to be a lot tougher will Brussels, a lot firmer and more resolute if we’re going to get them to take us seriously.”

It’s almost as if there should be a tougher, firmer, and more resolute Prime Minister to get a better deal…