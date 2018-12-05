Penny’s Curious Following Spree

International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt has had a busy morning following dozens of local Conservative association accounts on Twitter. Is this the 2018 equivalent of installing banks of telephone lines..?

Hat-tip: Ned Simons
People:
December 5, 2018 at 11:02 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Nigel Farage brings the curtain down on UKIP…

“So, with a heavy heart, and after all my years of devotion to the party, I am leaving UKIP today. There is a huge space for a Brexit party in British politics, but it won’t be filled by UKIP.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
CCHQ DROPS MOGG CCHQ DROPS MOGG