Penny’s Curious Following Spree

International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt has had a busy morning following dozens of local Conservative association accounts on Twitter. Is this the 2018 equivalent of installing banks of telephone lines..?
Nigel Farage brings the curtain down on UKIP…
“So, with a heavy heart, and after all my years of devotion to the party, I am leaving UKIP today. There is a huge space for a Brexit party in British politics, but it won’t be filled by UKIP.”