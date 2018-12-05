EU Vice President Applauds Spanish Warship’s Illegal Anti-British Stunt

The Vice President of the European Parliament, Ramón Luis Valcárcel, has sheepishly deleted two antagonistic tweets where he applauded a Spanish warship for illegally sailing through British waters, blasting out the Spanish national anthem. A lovely touch from our European friends and neighbours…

“Strong applause for the patrol boat “Infanta Elena” (P-76) who today has sailed together with the Rock of Gibraltar making hear National Anthem at full volume.”

The senior EU politicians also went on to call Gibraltarians ‘laughing monkeys.’

The UK is getting as much respect from the EU as ever then…

People:
December 5, 2018 at 11:15 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Nigel Farage brings the curtain down on UKIP…

“So, with a heavy heart, and after all my years of devotion to the party, I am leaving UKIP today. There is a huge space for a Brexit party in British politics, but it won’t be filled by UKIP.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
CCHQ DROPS MOGG CCHQ DROPS MOGG