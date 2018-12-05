DUP Fury at Legal Advice

Nigel Dodds has been leading an exasperated push from the DUP, after the Government’s admission that under the backstop “GB is essentially treated as a third country by NI for goods passing from GB into NI.” Interestingly on Politics Live, he singled out the Prime Minister saying “This really is I think devastating for the Prime Minister.” Does Theresa May have a single red line left standing?

For all the Prime Minister’s promises and pledges the legal advice is crystal clear. In her words, no British Prime Minister could ever accept such a situation… https://t.co/CO36w3YYbp — Nigel Dodds (@NigelDoddsDUP) December 5, 2018

Dodds wouldn’t be drawn on which way the DUP would vote in a confidence motion…