Comedy Unleashed – London’s free-thinking stand-up comedy club – is hosting a Bloody Big Christmas Party for us all. Dominic Frisby hosts a night of comedy and song, along with internationally ignored superstar Vanity von Glow.
White Jesus himself will be making a guest appearance along with libertarian absurdist Will Franken and 6 other comics. If you fancy a good night out amongst friends, in a comedy club with an open-minded, free-thinking vibe, this one’s for you…
Tuesday 11th December, 7.30pm at the Backyard Comedy Club, Bethnal Green, London E2 0EL
