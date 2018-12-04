Wrong Flag, Brandon

When a former remainer is the party chairman of an overwhelmingly Brexity party, optics are important. Unfortunate image for his newsletter to highlight right now…

Quote of the Day

Nigel Farage brings the curtain down on UKIP…

“So, with a heavy heart, and after all my years of devotion to the party, I am leaving UKIP today. There is a huge space for a Brexit party in British politics, but it won’t be filled by UKIP.”

