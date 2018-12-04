Two Thirds of Brits Want Low Tax Pro-Business Economy

ComRes has found that the UK is split almost down the middle in almost every aspect of Brexit, apart from what happens next. The polling organisation has found that two thirds of voters say that once the Brexit process is complete,

“the UK should try to become the lowest tax, business-friendliest country in Europe, focused on building strong international trade links.”

Amazingly this statement is supported by all age groups and all political affiliations, including 54% of Labour Party supporters. The low tax, free trading, ‘alternate economic model’ Brexit Britain the media scoffs at is actually incredibly popular…

Tags: ,
December 4, 2018 at 4:09 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Nigel Farage brings the curtain down on UKIP…

“So, with a heavy heart, and after all my years of devotion to the party, I am leaving UKIP today. There is a huge space for a Brexit party in British politics, but it won’t be filled by UKIP.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
CCHQ DROPS MOGG CCHQ DROPS MOGG