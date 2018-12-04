Two Thirds of Brits Want Low Tax Pro-Business Economy

ComRes has found that the UK is split almost down the middle in almost every aspect of Brexit, apart from what happens next. The polling organisation has found that two thirds of voters say that once the Brexit process is complete,

“the UK should try to become the lowest tax, business-friendliest country in Europe, focused on building strong international trade links.”

Amazingly this statement is supported by all age groups and all political affiliations, including 54% of Labour Party supporters. The low tax, free trading, ‘alternate economic model’ Brexit Britain the media scoffs at is actually incredibly popular…