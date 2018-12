Speaking on ConservativeHome’s MoggCast, Jacob Rees-Mogg revealed he is “not rule[ing] out the possibility of the Government winning” next week’s meaningful vote on the withdrawal agreement, and that he expects it will be won or lost by a margin of “plus or minus five.” Shooting down media expectations of a crushing triple figure defeat for the Government, the ERG chairman is being a lot more conservative with numbers than his group was being two weeks ago…