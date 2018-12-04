Kate Osamor Phoned 999 Twice When Journalists Tried To Ask Her Questions

Disgraced former Shadow Cabinet Minister Kate Osamor reportedly phoned the police’s emergency on two separate journalists, on Friday and Saturday last week. Scotland Yard send six officers to her home in the 24 hour period. What a great use of police resources…

Incredibly, after wide reporting of Osamor throwing water over a Times journalist on Friday, threatening to smash his face in with a bat, and calling the police, she called the police again on a journalist from the Mail on Sunday for politely knocking on her door the following day. Osamor has also blocked half the lobby on TwitterIs this what Corbyn meant when he said ‘change is coming’ for the media..?

