ECJ Advocate General Says UK Can Unilaterally Revoke Article 50

In a major victory for the continuity remain campaign, the European Court of Justice’s Advocate General Manual Campos Sánchez-Bordona has announced that the UK can unilaterally withdraw its Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty notification, although domestically this would require a Parliamentary vote and a co-operative executive. The ECJ is not bound to accept the opinion of the Advocate General, but it almost always does…

Remoaning MPs, MSPs, and MEPs have been arguing for a unilateral mechanism to remain in the EU and it looks like the ECJ will grant them their wish. Yet another unholy alliance of domestic and foreign interests working to reverse the 2016 result…