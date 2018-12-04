Brexit Britain: FDI Soaring and Manufacturing Booming

New figures show that growth in Britain’s manufacturing sector is outpacing every other major European nation as the EU is gripped by a slowdown. Manufacturing growth is at a 26-month low in France, and a 31 month low even in powerhouse Germany. Also Italy languishes at a 47-month low…

IHS Markit has released its index of factory activity in November where a score of 50 is the cut off point between growth and decline. The UK has risen to 53.1, but the Eurozone as a whole has fallen to its lowest since August 2016, at 51.8.

All the while the ONS has revealed that the UK’s inward foreign direct investment (FDI) position increased to £1,336.5 billion last year, a record high. Despite Brexit…

