Suzanne Evans ‏Resigns From UKIP

As the NEC’s abject failure of responsibility follows hot on the heels of a similar failure by UKIP’s remaining MEPs to force the issue, I feel I have no option but to join the thousands of other good, decent former UKIP members in walking out of the door in disgust at the radical change in UKIP’s direction.

The NEC and UKIP MEPs might be willing to turn a blind eye to the obvious attempts by Gerard and Tommy Robinson to orchestrate a ‘Momentum-style’ takeover of UKIP, but I am not. Having planned to simply let my membership lapse in March, when it is due for renewal, I have today cancelled it instead.

I joined UKIP because it was a Brexit party, and because I wanted a referendum on our EU membership. I would never have joined UKIP as it stands today, obsessed as it is with becoming a successor to the BNP and the EDL, and putting an increasingly hostile and vicious focus on attacking the Muslim community en masse.

I am very proud of my work with UKIP in the past, and all I have previously helped the party achieve. I have no regrets on that front whatsoever. However, the time has most definitely come to completely sever my connection to UKIP because, quite simply, it is no longer the party I joined, and it is not now one I want any part of.

I will continue to campaign in whatever capacity I can for the UK to make a clean break from the EU.”