This afternoon Theresa May has been seeing small groups of Tory MPs, hoping to win them round to supporting the withdrawal agreement, which is being voted on in just eight days time. After her tour of the country last week, the Prime Minister has now decided to talk to the people who will actually be voting on her agreement…

One backbencher told Guido “at least she’s talking to us in person now, not relying on communicating by postcards and cattle market attendees.” Going well then…