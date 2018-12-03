Kate Osamor Banned from Wikipedia

Former Shadow Cabinet Minister Kate Osamor resigned over the weekend after suggesting she would “smash [a Times reporter’s] face in” … “with a bat” and actually throwing a bucket of water over the journalist. In a double blow she has also now been banned by Wikipedia for editing her own page. She even threatened to sue the company for hosting the fact that she plagiarised “Barak Obama” [sic] for her 2017 election night speech. Osamor’s Wikipedia ban is particularly harsh, given that other speeches of hers were lifted directly from the site. Now she might have to start having original thoughts…