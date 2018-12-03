Dominatrix Tries to Turn Tories into Socialists

Academic and part-time dominitrix Reba Marbury derives her pleasure comes from forcing male clients to see the contradiction between their love of powerful women and support for the Tories, a party she says actively works to limit women’s rights and empowerment.

In her book, Dining with Humpty Dumpty, she details the “disgusting contradiction” of a client claiming to be both “a ‘female supremacist’ and a Tory.’” She does it because right-wing parties apparently “hate women”. Spoiler: the only British party that has had a female Prime Minister is the Conservative Party. Twice.