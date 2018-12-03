Cox: Backstop Would Be An ‘Instrument of Pain’ For UK and EU

Geoffrey Cox responded to Nigel Dodds with about as compelling case as you can make for the backstop. It rests on Northern Ireland firms having unparalleled access to two giant global markets and EU firms taking the Commission to court if they hold up the progress of moving from the backstop to an FTA. Guido is unconvinced, but it is worth listening to respectable Cox’s considered opinion…

Tags:
People:
December 3, 2018 at 5:25 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Attorney General Geoffrey Cox’s advice on the backstop…

“The protocol would endure indefinitely.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
CCHQ DROPS MOGG CCHQ DROPS MOGG