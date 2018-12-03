Cox: Backstop Would Be An ‘Instrument of Pain’ For UK and EU

WATCH: Cox responds to Dodds on the 'uncomfortable' backstop pic.twitter.com/1psWoSuhp9 — Euro Guido (@EuroGuido) December 3, 2018

Geoffrey Cox responded to Nigel Dodds with about as compelling case as you can make for the backstop. It rests on Northern Ireland firms having unparalleled access to two giant global markets and EU firms taking the Commission to court if they hold up the progress of moving from the backstop to an FTA. Guido is unconvinced, but it is worth listening to respectable Cox’s considered opinion…