Gove: Backstop Uncomfortable But Gives UK Competitive Advantage

Gove is right, there are some elements of the backstop that do mean the UK has an advantage over the EU. Guido is yet to be convinced that the positive Level Playing Field conditions in the backstop make up for the abhorrent Single Customs Territory and constitutional splicing also lurking in this far from ideal agreement…

December 2, 2018



Quote of the Day

John McDonnell tells TalkRadio Labour’s policy on May’s deal..

‘…isn’t just for party political advantage, it is to a certain extent…”

