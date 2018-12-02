Gove: Backstop Uncomfortable But Gives UK Competitive Advantage

Michael Gove tells #marr: “I’m uncomfortable about #Brexit backstop” But Environment Secretary insists it’s not in EU’s interests for the system to remain indefinitely Read more: https://t.co/RPprKkiZxW pic.twitter.com/BfdHH5PEBu — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) December 2, 2018

Gove is right, there are some elements of the backstop that do mean the UK has an advantage over the EU. Guido is yet to be convinced that the positive Level Playing Field conditions in the backstop make up for the abhorrent Single Customs Territory and constitutional splicing also lurking in this far from ideal agreement…