Downing Street Pushing Merits of May’s Deal With Hashtag #BackTheBrexitDeal

This is the line Downing Street will be pushing out in a paid for social media blitz, highlighting the merits of May’s deals versus the alternatives. Like with the £9 million spent before the referendum the government has no qualms about spending taxpayers’ money pushing their policy position – even though it has little support in the country or parliament. Some might quibble with the accuracy of the presentation’s spin…

For example the “independent trade policy” only becomes available once the final Brexit terms are agreed. As long as Britain is stuck in the implementation period there will be no independent trade policy. May isn’t planning to diverge on regulations either – which would happen with a clean Brexit. The DUP might want to add a red cross next to a line about how Northern Ireland would be treated under “no deal” versus how they will be treated differently from Britain under May’s deal. Some of these line items are merely vague commitments in the political declaration, which may not hold true when the actual hardball negotiations begin. When Guido put these quibbles to Downing Street the response was: “The PM’s Brexit deal is the only one that delivers on the referendum.”