Saturday 7-Up

It was the blog awards last night…
#VuelioBlogAwards 2018 pic.twitter.com/3EYRh81PFu
— Media Guido (@MediaGuido) November 30, 2018
This week 213,877 visitors visited 721,487 times viewing 1,153,570 pages. The top stories in order of popularity were:
- Quentin Letts Gone from Daily Mail
- Camden Police Slap Down Diane’s Bonkers Moped Comments
- Boris Johnson’s Speech to the DUP
- Blair on Second Referendum: This Time It Would Be For Real
- Daily Mail’s Own Poll Found Public Backs ‘No Deal’
- What Is Bercow Hiding?
- Piers Corbyn Calls For Resignation of “Remainist” MPs
You’re either in front of Guido, or behind…