Penny Mordaunt Backs May Deal, Slams ‘Unhelpful’ Mogg

It looks like we can take Penny Mordaunt off resignation watch. The Portsmouth North MP has given the scoop to her local Portsmouth paper The News, telling them the plan would deliver on a Brexit that would ‘work for the nation’.

Of the ERG-led no confidence push, ‘That was not helpful,’ she said.

‘What the public want to see is their members of parliament and their members of government working hard to get the best result for their communities and their country. Everything else that is a distraction to that should cease.’

The paper reported that Mordaunt “would not be drawn on whether the PM was the right person to lead the nation through Brexit.” So not quite a wholehearted endorsement of the PM…