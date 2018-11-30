Did Wales’s First Minister Lie Under Oath?

Wales’ First Minister and his senior Special Adviser have been summoned back to the dock after giving “highly unsatisfactory” answers earlier this week at the Inquest of former Welsh government Minister, Carl Sargeant, who was found hanged at his home last November.

Earlier this week, First Minister Carwyn Jones, and his senior SpAd Matt Greenough, took to the stand at the Inquest to try and explain away their roles in the increasingly murky circumstances surrounding Sargeant’s sacking from the Welsh Cabinet a year ago.

Sargeant was removed form his post following supposed “allegations” of inappropriate time behaviour towards women – details and identities of whom were kept from him – allegations which he denied right up to his death.

Jones and Greenough’s original testimony was given under oath, something they will be reminded of when the Inquest reconvenes in the New Year…