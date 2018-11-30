Tory Candidate Trickery

CCHQ have been ramping up candidate selections in recent months, readying themselves for any possibility following the meaningful vote on the Withdrawal Agreement on 11th December. Labour are adamant that they will force a vote of no confidence, and remainiac Tories like Sarah Wollaston have been cheering them on. Nothing can be taken for granted…

Guido has been hearing whispers that in the last couple of weeks, people on the candidates list who have been openly critical of the Prime Minister’s deal on social media have been blocked from facing selection panels. It wouldn’t be the first time CCHQ have punished potential candidates for not being loyal enough on EU policy. At a time they’re trying to win over Eurosceptics is this such a good idea?