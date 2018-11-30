Tories Surge To 5% Lead Over Labour

Extraordinarily, after the last two and a half weeks which have seen the Tory civil war laid bare, an attempted ‘not-a-coup’, cabinet and ministerial resignations, and a deeply unpopular launch of a far from satisfactory Withdrawal Agreement… the Tories are leading Labour by 40 – 35%.

Number 10 must be counting its lucky stars that this was the time UKIP leader Gerard Batten decided to appoint Tommy Robinson as an advisor, prompting more moderate Kippers to jump ship and UKIP to languish on 6%. Brexiteers have nowhere else to go…

Quote of the Day

One Tory MP remarked yesterday…

“How many are in four Bakers’ dozens? About 35…”

