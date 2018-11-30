Nigel Farage: This is a Good Deal

Catch up on my latest speech to the European Parliament. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/js1HZ379UD

Nigel Farage, standing just yards from Michel Barnier, yesterday told the European Parliament that May’s Withdrawal Agreement is a good deal…

“It’s a good deal… for the European Union. For the UK I think it’s probably the worst deal in history.

… you probably can’t even believe your luck that you came up against a British Prime Minister who met every single demand of yours.”