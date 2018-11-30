Gareth Southgate’s Brexit Comments Slapped Down

England Manager Gareth Southgate has become the latest footballer to weigh in on Brexit. He told an ITV 4 documentary broadcast last night that he thought the “undertones of voting on Brexit were racial undertones.” On today’s Politics Live, ConservativeHome’s Mark Wallace delivered two key rebuttals to this tired Remainer refrain.

“There is a huge difference between the idea that some people who voted leave were very concerned about immigration, or the right to control borders and choose your own immigration policy democratically, and ‘racial undertones.’ I think those are different things.” “The Prime Minister, if anything in this deal, she’s prioritised immigration above all other things, particularly above wider sovereignty and democracy in the UK, and leave voters don’t like it.”

Southgate is wrong and Wallace is right, voting Leave was about the fundamental question of who governs Britain, not solely the question of immigration…