Seumas Evasive Over TV Debates

Downing Street are very bullish on making a May v Corbyn TV debate happen. They have lined up the BBC, Labour say they prefer ITV’s format and earlier timing. The Tories think May’s concrete plan will contrast well with Corbyn’s evasiveness and ambiguity with viewers. They claim Seumas Milne knows that and is making excuses to avoid the head-to-head. We have put our chicken on standby for Seumas if he continues to try to wriggle out of the debate. Guido thinks it will be a laugh to watch May pretend she is enthusiastic about Brexit and Corbyn pretend he would prefer Britain to remain in the EU…