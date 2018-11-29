Parliamentary Beard of The Year Competition Hots Up

This year’s Parliamentary Beard of the Year Award competition is hotting up with Tory MP Ben Bradley and Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn stretching far into the lead as the competition approaches its final week. Of the fifteen shortlisted candidates, only Corbyn, Bradley, and Crispin Blunt breach 1% of the vote…

Corbyn had won the award for three years in a row until last year where newcomer Ben Bradley knocked him off his perch. The reigning champion and the old grand master now are heading for a nail biting finish with results to be announced on 7th December…

Organiser Keith Flett told Guido that their wider national Beard of The Year Award is changing its voting system after suspected foreign bot interference in last year’s election. Apparently Prince Harry received an extraordinary number of votes from Russian IP addresses. Let’s hope the same thing doesn’t happen in this hotly contested race…

You can vote for your favourite political beard here…