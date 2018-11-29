Johnson: May Will Change Her Mind on Second Referendum

Lesser Johnson brother, Jo, last night suggested to Peston that he expects Theresa May will flip flop on the question of supporting a second referendum, as she did last year with the bright idea of a snap General Election. It’s a stretch…

Second referendum agitators are riding almost everything on this pivot, as even they privately recognise it would be a constitutional impossibility to deliver a national referendum with an un-cooperative or hostile executive. That being said, May hasn’t done anything to dampen speculation on this point, particularly by pushing her ‘no Brexit at all’ line…

November 29, 2018 at 9:15 am



One Tory MP remarked yesterday…

"How many are in four Bakers' dozens? About 35…"

