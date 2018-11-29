EU Migration Down, High Skill Rest of World Migration Up

Since the referendum, EU migration has fallen back to levels last seen in 2010, but at the same time non-EU migration has risen to its highest level since 2004. Interestingly, as the UK has a controlled, Australian-style points based system for non-EU migration, most of this increase is likely to bring a higher skill set than the EU/EEA free for all.

Polls consistently show that the British people have a more nuanced view of migration than is traditionally portrayed. In general the public is deeply sceptical of low skilled migration, and much more relaxed about higher numbers of those with high skill levels and language ability. This trend may well not be seen as an unwelcome one…