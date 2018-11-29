Daily Mail’s Financial Editor Organising Business Letter To Support May

The Daily Mail’s Ruth Sutherland is busy ringing round business leaders to sign a letter backing the Prime Minister’s Withdrawal Agreement. In 2017 the Tories internally banned the use of open letters during the election campaign, after the almost comical deluge of experts’ letters during the 2016 referendum…
This new letter, leaked to Guido, stresses that May’s deal is “not perfect” but that people and businesses should back it out of pragmatism.
Read it in full here, before it makes the Mail’s front page…
“The Prime Minister’s deal is not perfect but it is clear to business that politicians should back it as a pragmatic way forward.
The deal reduces short-term uncertainty, which has already had a chilling effect on investment, and clears the way for a future trade deals. The longer the possibility of a no deal exit remains, the greater the risks to investment and jobs.
We hope MPs will listen to the companies in their constituencies which provide jobs and incomes for the people who put them in Parliament. We urge them to get behind the Prime Minister’s deal so business can get on with its job of creating wealth for the country.”