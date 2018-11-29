Daily Mail’s Financial Editor Organising Business Letter To Support May

The Daily Mail’s Ruth Sutherland is busy ringing round business leaders to sign a letter backing the Prime Minister’s Withdrawal Agreement. In 2017 the Tories internally banned the use of open letters during the election campaign, after the almost comical deluge of experts’ letters during the 2016 referendum…

This new letter, leaked to Guido, stresses that May’s deal is “not perfect” but that people and businesses should back it out of pragmatism.

Read it in full here, before it makes the Mail’s front page…