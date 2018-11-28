Revealed: Number 10’s Brexit War Game Plan

POLITICO has had sight of the new media grid for selling May’s Withdrawal Agreement to the public, in the hopes of outside pressure pushing MPs into line. The grid has “a green box at the top marked “top stories” with a subject for each day between now and the meaningful vote, each designed to promote a different aspect of May’s exit package.”

Each day is themed until he meaningful vote on 11th December. Today is economy day…

November 28: Economy

November 29: Security

November 30: International trade

December 1: Digital

December 2: The Brexit deal

December 3: Money

December 4: Immigration

December 5: Transport

December 6: Industrial strategy

December 7: Brexit for the whole U.K.

December 8: Consumers

December 9: May vs Corbyn Debate

December 10: Agriculture and fish

Despite the full blown war footing, the Government is still expected to lose the vote by as wide a margin as 200 votes…