Revealed: Number 10’s Brexit War Game Plan

POLITICO has had sight of the new media grid for selling May’s Withdrawal Agreement to the public, in the hopes of outside pressure pushing MPs into line. The grid has “a green box at the top marked “top stories” with a subject for each day between now and the meaningful vote, each designed to promote a different aspect of May’s exit package.”
Each day is themed until he meaningful vote on 11th December. Today is economy day…
November 28: Economy
November 29: Security
November 30: International trade
December 1: Digital
December 2: The Brexit deal
December 3: Money
December 4: Immigration
December 5: Transport
December 6: Industrial strategy
December 7: Brexit for the whole U.K.
December 8: Consumers
December 9: May vs Corbyn Debate
December 10: Agriculture and fish
Despite the full blown war footing, the Government is still expected to lose the vote by as wide a margin as 200 votes…