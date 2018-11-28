READ: ERG’s Withdrawal Agreement Presentation to MPs

Guido can reveal the European Research Group have been delivering briefings of their own to MPs, in competition with Number 10. Read the slides of their presentation on the Draft Withdrawal Agreement and Political Declaration in full below…
Guido can reveal the European Research Group have been delivering briefings of their own to MPs, in competition with Number 10. Read the slides of their presentation on the Draft Withdrawal Agreement and Political Declaration in full below…
One Tory MP remarked yesterday…
“How many are in four Bakers’ dozens? About 35…”