PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?

Oral Questions to the Prime Minister
- Rosie Cooper (West Lancashire) (Lab)
- Tracy Brabin (Batley and Spen) (Lab)
- Douglas Chapman (Dunfermline and West Fife) (SNP)
- Douglas Ross (Moray) (Con)
- John Lamont (Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk) (Con)
- David Linden (Glasgow East) (SNP)
- Dame Louise Ellman (Liverpool, Riverside) (Lab)
- Anne-Marie Trevelyan (Berwick-upon-Tweed) (Con)
- Sir Vince Cable (Twickenham) (LD)
- Theresa Villiers (Chipping Barnet) (Con)
- Dan Carden (Liverpool, Walton) (Lab)
- Mrs Sharon Hodgson (Washington and Sunderland West) (Lab)
- Simon Hoare (North Dorset) (Con)
- Gavin Newlands (Paisley and Renfrewshire North) (SNP)
- Sir David Amess (Southend West) (Con)
Just two of the MPs scheduled to speak back May’s deal…