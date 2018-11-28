PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?

Oral Questions to the Prime Minister

  1. Rosie Cooper (West Lancashire) (Lab) 
  2. Tracy Brabin (Batley and Spen) (Lab)
  3. Douglas Chapman (Dunfermline and West Fife) (SNP)
  4. Douglas Ross (Moray) (Con)
  5. John Lamont (Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk) (Con)
  6. David Linden (Glasgow East) (SNP)
  7. Dame Louise Ellman (Liverpool, Riverside) (Lab)
  8. Anne-Marie Trevelyan (Berwick-upon-Tweed) (Con)
  9. Sir Vince Cable (Twickenham) (LD)
  10. Theresa Villiers (Chipping Barnet) (Con)
  11. Dan Carden (Liverpool, Walton) (Lab)
  12. Mrs Sharon Hodgson (Washington and Sunderland West) (Lab)
  13. Simon Hoare (North Dorset) (Con)
  14. Gavin Newlands (Paisley and Renfrewshire North) (SNP)
  15. Sir David Amess (Southend West) (Con)

Just two of the MPs scheduled to speak back May’s deal…

Tags:
November 28, 2018 at 11:59 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

No prizes for guessing who Andrea Leadsom is talking about:

“As you said last week, Mr Speaker, we have a responsibility to safeguard the rights of this House and as Leader of the House I seek to do exactly that, treating all members of parliament with courtesy and respect. I hope and expect all Honourable and Right Honourable members to do likewise.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Who Can Beat Corbyn? Who Can Beat Corbyn?
Etonian Free Cabinet Etonian Free Cabinet
Tory MP Puts Letter In to Brady Tory MP Puts Letter In to Brady
Penny’s Sign Language at Despatch Box Penny’s Sign Language at Despatch Box