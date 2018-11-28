Gotcha!

Journalist Harriet Williamson has a large backlog of tweets slagging off one particular newspaper. In other news Guido would like to congratulate Harriet in her new job as Digital Features writer for… The Sun!

“I have had 18 busy and exhilarating years with the Mail and can only thank the paper’s readers and editors, and Lord Rothermere, for their generosity.”

