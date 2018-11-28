Daily Mail Twists Own Poll Results, Public Opposes May’s Deal, Frontpage Headline Says Opposite

This is the most extraordinary frontpage of the Daily Mail’s new era under Geordie Grieg. It claims voters want Tory MPs to “rally behind Theresa May’s Brexit deal” based on a Survation poll. This is totally false and the survey produced the opposite result by a large margin.

Survation, a reputable pollster and famously the only one that called the 2017 election result right, conducted a poll on behalf of the Daily Mail to see what the public thinks about the draft government withdrawal agreement. As a member of the British Polling Council it is obliged to publish the results of public polls. It has done so on its own website. Here is the result to the key question it asked:

Is there support for the draft agreement? We asked those aware of the draft agreement whether they support or oppose it, only 27% said they supported it while just under half (49%) were opposed. The remaining respondents said they neither supported nor opposed it, or they did not know.

What the Daily Mail’s front page has done is select statistics to misrepresent the reality that Survation found that 49% of the public oppose the draft agreement with barely over half that number in support. Extraordinary from Geordie…