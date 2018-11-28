Carole ‘Correction’ Cadwalladr

Last week Carole Cadwalladr wrote of various spuriously connected groups in Westminster of colluding to smear ‘whistleblower’ Shahmir Sanni. These included BrexitCentral and the Institute of Economic Affairs, the Adam Smith Institute, and the Centre for Policy Studies.

But with her tail between her legs Carole has now made some pretty big corrections, undermining the entire premise of her article. She has admitted that neither BrexitCentral or the Institute of Economic Affairs were involved in her wild conspiracies and are in fact separate organisations.

Cat got your tongue, Carole?

UPDATE: The same article has been corrected yet again, in order to make clear that the Adam Smith Institute was not party to the Shahmir Sanni case either. One correction is unfortunate, but two is just careless…

UPDATE II: The same article has been corrected for a third time, clarifying that the Centre for Policy Studies was not implicated in the Sanni case, and yet again that none of these parties coordinated to vilify Sanni. Two corrections are careless, but three seem deliberately disingenuous…