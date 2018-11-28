Camden Police Slap Down Diane’s Bonkers Moped Comments

The Police have taken the extraordinary step of responding to Diane Abbott’s barmy tweet attacking the police for protecting people from moped crime. Diane said that the police should not be knocking moped criminals off their bikes and was stratospherically ratio’d. Probably mostly by Londoners who have had their phones nicked by moped thieves…

Camden Police corrected the Shadow Home Secretary on what the law actually says:

“Someone who’s responsible for law-making (or at least debating and ratifying new legislation) should probably realise that using tactical contact to terminate dangerous pursuits is entirely within our lawful power… And our responsibility.”

Strong riposte to the person vying to be in charge of law and order…

UPDATE: Camden Council’s Leader of the Opposition Oliver Cooper told Guido that these police tactics have been crucial to cutting down moped rime.

“Camden has been ground zero for moped muggings – but tough tactics has cut them by 90% in the last year, so it’s outrageous to see Abbott talk down our girls and boys in blue. Labour are tough on crime-fighters and tough on the solutions to crime.”

Ouch…