Another Gove Ally Resigns

Oliver Lewis, who served as Research Director at Vote Leave, has resigned as a Conservative Councillor in Michael Gove’s constituency of Surrey Heath over the Government’s Brexit policy. This follows fellow Vote Leave veteran James Starkie’s resignation as a SpAd to Gove last week.

Writing to residents in his ward, Oliver said that “having read the draft agreement that the Prime Minister has agreed with the EU, I no longer feel able to stand as a Conservative candidate.”

Vote Leave veterans feel like they can’t in good conscience stand by this deal…

People: /
November 28, 2018 at 11:00 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

One Tory MP remarked yesterday…

“How many are in four Bakers’ dozens? About 35…”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
CCHQ DROPS MOGG CCHQ DROPS MOGG