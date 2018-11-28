Another Gove Ally Resigns

Oliver Lewis, who served as Research Director at Vote Leave, has resigned as a Conservative Councillor in Michael Gove’s constituency of Surrey Heath over the Government’s Brexit policy. This follows fellow Vote Leave veteran James Starkie’s resignation as a SpAd to Gove last week.

Writing to residents in his ward, Oliver said that “having read the draft agreement that the Prime Minister has agreed with the EU, I no longer feel able to stand as a Conservative candidate.”

Vote Leave veterans feel like they can’t in good conscience stand by this deal…