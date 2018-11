Since he became speaker, John Bercow has ruled fourteen times that a topic is so sensitive it can’t even be judged by a court and must remain secret. This is done by issuing a certificate of exemption to section 34 of the Freedom of Information Act. When it comes to secrecy, Bercow is extremely trigger happy…

Most recently this relatively obscure was used to block an investigation into Bercow’s dodgy pal Keith Vaz. What else is he protecting from proper scrutiny..?