WATCH: Government Spokesman Makes Case To the Public https://t.co/WpioyjGPLT pic.twitter.com/vRZGYQsD6L — Guido Fawkes (@GuidoFawkes) November 27, 2018

Theresa May has embarked upon her national tour, with the entire cabinet enthusiastically making her characteristically compelling, persuasive argument in a not-at-all-robotic way.

Okay, this isn’t really a Government spokesman… but it might as well be…